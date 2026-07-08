Officials identify 2 killed in US 17-92 crash in Casselberry; charges pending against suspect, officials say

The Brief Casselberry police identified the two men killed in a crash on US 17-92 as Christopher Marier, 42, and Tyler M. Marier, 40. Police also identified the suspected driver as Marquavious Tayvon Wheaton, 26. Officials said Wheaton drove off during an attempted traffic stop in Sanford, reaching speeds greater than 100 mph, before crashing into the Marier's vehicle in Casselberry, killing them.



The Casselberry Police Department on Wednesday identified the two people killed in a devastating crash on US 17-92 after they were hit by an alleged suspect who bolted from authorities minutes earlier in nearby Sanford.

Police identified the victims as 42-year-old Christopher Marier and 40-year-old Tyler M. Marier. Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Marquavious Tayvon Wheaton.

2 killed after wanted suspect speeds away from deputies, officials say

The backstory:

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, July 7, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its deputies attempted to pull over a person suspected of drug trafficking – later identified as Wheaton – in Sanford, but he did not stop his vehicle and instead sped away. Deputies did not pursue the vehicle on the ground, citing concerns for public safety. However, SCSO's aviation unit followed the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Wheaton was clocked at over 100 mph at times. Minutes later, Wheaton was on US 17-92 where he crashed into another vehicle, near Sunnytown Road, killing Christopher Marier and Tyler Marier.

Officials said the force of the impact caused one of the vehicles to catch fire. Debris was scattered across the intersection.

Officials said Wheaton was detained and taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

Who's investigating what?

What we know:

Both Casselberry police and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are conducting investigations. Casselberry police is specifically conducting the crash investigation as it happened within their jurisdiction. Charges are pending against Wheaton, a spokesperson said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened prior to the crash. Wheaton is in custody of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at the hospital, but he had not formally been arrested, a spokesperson said.

Charges are pending, including fleeing and eluding, and excessive speed, otherwise known as Florida's super speeder law, a spokesperson said.