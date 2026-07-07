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U.S. 17-92 closed due to deadly crash; 2 people killed, 1 hurt, officials say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Seminole County News
Published July 7, 2026 1:12 PM EDT
Published July 7, 2026 1:12 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Southbound US 17-92 is closed at Triplett Lake Drive in Seminole County due to a major crash, according to the Florida Department of Transportation's website.
    • Two people have been killed and a third person has been rushed to the hospital, officials said.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - US 17-92 is closed in Casselberry due to a deadly crash investigation, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. All lanes of southbound US 17-92 are blocked.

What we know:

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on US 17-92 near Triplett Lake Drive, which is north of Florida State Road 436 in Casselberry.

Officials said the crash involved a black BMW, which then caught fire. Two people have died, and a third person has been rushed to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Seminole County Fire Department told FOX 35.

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The Source: The information is from Florida Department of Transportation website, Seminole County Fire Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and Casselberry Police.

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