U.S. 17-92 closed due to deadly crash; 2 people killed, 1 hurt, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - US 17-92 is closed in Casselberry due to a deadly crash investigation, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. All lanes of southbound US 17-92 are blocked.
What we know:
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon on US 17-92 near Triplett Lake Drive, which is north of Florida State Road 436 in Casselberry.
Officials said the crash involved a black BMW, which then caught fire. Two people have died, and a third person has been rushed to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Seminole County Fire Department told FOX 35.
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The Source: The information is from Florida Department of Transportation website, Seminole County Fire Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and Casselberry Police.