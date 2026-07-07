Puppy found in locked Palm Coast garage without food, water, light dies from organ failure: Deputies

The Brief An 18-year-old Palm Coast man was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges after his puppy, Sunset, died from organ failure brought on by severe starvation. Deputies discovered the emaciated Bluetick Coonhound mix locked inside a urine-soaked, unventilated detached garage at the Central Landings apartments. The owner, Chance Jones, admitted to hiding the dog in the garage to conceal her malnourished condition, telling investigators he only fed the puppy every few weeks due to his frequent travel.



A Florida man is accused of animal abuse after he allegedly left his puppy alone in a detached garage without food, water or light.

The man's dog – a Bluetick Coonhound/Australian Shepherd mix named Sunset – later died from organ failure caused by starvation, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies: Malnourished dog found in locked garage

What we know:

Deputies responded to a Palm Coast apartment on Sunset Boulevard on July 1, after reports of a severely malnourished female dog found in a locked garage. She was found in a puddle of her own urine, a charging affidavit said.

Sunset was left without food, water, a way of escape, a source of light and fresh air, the affidavit said.

Chance Jones, 18 (left) is accused of leaving his dog, Sunset (right) without food, water or proper care, leading to her death. (Source: Flagler County Jail/ www.smartflagler.com)

Investigators determined Chance Jones, 18, was the dog's owner. He had received her from a Bunnell homeowner whose dog had a litter of puppies, the sheriff's office said.

It was believed that Jones placed Sunset in the garage on June 30, when visiting his cousin. However, when the dog was found, Jones initially denied it belonged to him, his cousin told deputies.

Deputies: Owner away from home frequently

When investigators spoke with Jones' mom, she mentioned telling him he couldn't keep the dog, then denied knowing what happened to the dog, the affidavit said.

Jones later told deputies the dog stayed at his mom's residence while he was frequently away from home for extended periods. He said he thought his family would take care of the dog while he was away, and that he would feed Sunset when he returned every few weeks.

According to the charging affidavit, Jones also told deputies he left the dog in the garage because he didn't want his cousin to see the dog in a malnourished state. Jones said he had difficulty caring for the dog due to a lack of transportation, the affidavit said.

Sunset was taken to an animal hospital, where she died on July 4.

Sunset was severely malnourished after being found in a garage without food, water or proper care, leading to her death. (Source: www.smartflagler.com)

Charges, arrest of dog's owner

Jones is facing aggravated animal cruelty and unlawful confinement of an animal charges. He was booked into the Flagler County Inmate Facility without incident.

He's being held on a $3,000 bond, the sheriff's office reported.