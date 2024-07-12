'Alligator activity' shuts down Orange County park

Parts of Kelly Park in Apopka are closed due to alligator activity, according to Orange County Parks & Recreation.

The closure began Friday. It was not immediately made clear when the park would re-open.

The park itself is open, but the swimming area and other water areas are closed.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," the county's website reads.

No other details about the closure were revealed at this time.

Kelly Park is located at 400 E Kelly Park Road and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the summer.