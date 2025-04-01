Charges filed against ex-Florida school principal, teacher in connection to underage house party

The Brief The State Attorney's Office has filed charges against a former school principal and teacher of Theordore Roosevelt Elementary School, officials announced on Tuesday.

The State Attorney's Office has filed charges against a former Brevard County elementary school principal and a former teacher in connection with an underage house party in Cocoa Beach, officials announced on Tuesday.

Latest developments:

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the former principal of Theordore Roosevelt Elementary School, is facing a charge of child neglect, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of holding an open house party, according to a news release.

Booking photo of Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan (Credit: Brevard County jail)

Karly Anderson, a former third-grade teacher of the same elementary school, is facing one count of disorderly conduct and one count of disorderly intoxication.

PREVIOUS STORY: Florida principal hosts underage house party; Alcohol, marijuana, fights, and gun found: affidavit

Officials said their cases are being prosecuted separately.

Booking photo of Karly Anderson (Credit: Brevard County jail)

‘When laws are violated… we serve to hold offenders accountable’

What they're saying:

"Florida’s laws dealing with open house parties and underage drinking are meant to keep our young people and communities safe," State Attorney William Scheiner said in a statement. "These laws are in place to deter the conduct that exposes our youth to harm and gives rise to these criminal charges. When laws are violated, the State Attorney’s Office stands with law enforcement, the school board and the community we serve to hold the offenders accountable and ensure the safety of our youth."

What's next:

Both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson are out on bond. As of Monday, their next court appearances have not yet been scheduled.

Hill-Brodigan could face up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine for child neglect, along with up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine for each of the five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and up to 60 days in jail, six months of probation, and/or a $500 fine for holding an open house party.

Meanwhile, Anderson could face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine for each of the disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication charges.

The backstory:

On January 19, between 100 and 200 kids reportedly attended a booze-filled house party hosted at Hill-Brodigan's home.

The "white lie party" was advertised on Snapchat, drawing kids from multiple schools, though the exact schools and ages were not specified in an arrest affidavit.

Students said these parties occurred at least once or twice a month, according to an affidavit. It's unclear if police were called to previous parties.

Police alleged there was underage drinking, marijuana use, fights, and at least one kid with a gun at the party.

A boy was also found "vomiting and shaking" in the yard, while a female student was charged with DUI.

