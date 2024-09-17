Kappy's Subs in Maitland not closing anymore; secures new lease: report

Kappy's Subs, a beloved diner in Maitland that's been part of the community for 52 years, announced Tuesday morning that it had secured a last-minute lease deal and would no longer be closing permanently.

"Thank you all for your support. We truly could not have saved Kappy's without the love of our community," Kappy's Subs said in a Facebook post, which included a link to an article by the Orlando Sentinel, which broke the news.

"We will reopen Monday September 23rd."

Details on how the last-minute deal came to be were not immediately available. FOX 35 has reached out to Kappy's Subs and its owners for comment and additional info.

The community had more than rallied around Kappy's Subs, which serves cheesesteaks, deli subs, hot dogs, and fries, ahead of what was planned to be its final day in business.

A little more than a week ago, Kappy's Subs announced in a Facebook page that after a half-century in business, it would have to close after not being able to reach an agreement with its new landlord.

"It's been an absolute honor for me and my family to serve this community for the past 52 years. We deeply appreciate everyone who has walked through out doors throughout our time in service and will miss being able to feed ya'll everyday," wrote Executive Chef Adam Milsom.

"Closing Kappy's is the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life and I have been brought to tears on several occasions in the past few days. Believe me, this is not how we want to go out and is as sudden a surprise to us as it is to everyone else."

That post alone was shared 1,400 times and had over 600 comments. Since then, people have waited in long lines outside the small diner for the last time.