Kanye West drops out of Coachella, TMZ reports

Rap superstar Kanye West will not perform at Coachella this year leaving an open slot for a headliner at the music festival, TMZ reported Monday.

With West dropping out of Coachella, rapper Travis Scott won’t appear at the two-weekend music festival in Indio, California. According to TMZ, Scott was scheduled to join the Chicago native on stage.

This latest news involving the Grammy-winning rapper comes after an online petition circulated calling for him to be removed from Coachella.

Last month, West was temporary suspended from Instagram. Content from his posts were deleted due to a violation of Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta , the parent company of Instagram, told Fox News Digital.

Prior to the Instagram incident, West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , claimed his social media posts have caused her "emotional distress" in court docs .

Kardashian was seemingly referencing the multiple posts West has published on Instagram attacking the reality TV star's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, among other people, including her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend , Corey Gamble.

As of recently, West has used the social media platform to also publicly attack Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley.

West has used Instagram to address an ongoing custody battle with Kardashian as well and has accused her of keeping their children away from him by not allowing them to come to Sunday Service.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

FOX11 Los Angeles and FOX32 Chicago contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

