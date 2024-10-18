Sheriff shares photo of kangaroo hopping around Volusia County town; where did it come from?

article

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared a surprising sight on social media Thursday — a kangaroo hopping down a street in the Town of Pierson.

Sheriff Chitwood later said in an update that the kangaroo reportedly escaped because a bear had entered its enclosure.

The animal from down under has not yet been located, but the Sheriff's Office is in contact with the owner.

If anyone in the Town of Pierson or surrounding areas spots the kangaroo, they are encouraged to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.