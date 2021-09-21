Kale recall: Brands sold in 11 states pulled over listeria concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers of a recall of several brands of kale sold in nearly a dozen states due to concerns about listeria contamination.

The FDA issued an alert on Sept. 16 saying several brands of kale — including Baker Farms, Kroger and SEG Grocers — have recalled their produce after a customer reported that their products tested positive for listeria.

The contaminated products had a best-by date of Sept. 18 and were sold in packaged one-pound plastic bags in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio and Virginia between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

RELATED: PetSmart recalls dog bowls over laceration risk

Listeria can cause severe illness. Symptoms typically start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea and fever. Those who contract the illness usually recover without treatment, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA said no illnesses had been reported related to the recall, and the recall is limited to kale.

Advertisement

Consumers who purchased affected products are urged not to consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The products may be discarded, the FDA said.







