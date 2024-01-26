Justin Timberlake bringing highly anticipated tour to Florida in 2024; first time back in 6 years

article

Get ready to "Rock Your Body," Florida. Justin Timberlake is heading back to the Sunshine State on his first headlining tour in six years!

The *NSYNC icon announced Friday he would embark on a world tour to celebrate his highly anticipated musical comeback ahead of the release of his sixth studio album that's set to drop on March 15. Everything I Thought It Was marks Timberlake's first album since 2018.

The 22-date tour kicks off in Vancouver on April 29, with dates scheduled through the start of July. The "Mirrors" singer is slated to visit Florida in June:

Friday, June 14: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Saturday, June 15: Kaseya Center, Miami

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2.

"See you soon," Timberlake wrote on social media.

The tour announcement comes after Timberlake and his former boyband members of *NSYNC released a track for the newest Trolls Band Together movie, which was released in theaters in November. It was the group's first new song in over 20 years.

(From L) US singers Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone of boy band NSYNC arrive for the premiere of "Trolls: Band Together" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2023.

Timberlake also recently released a single off his new album, "Selfish."