'Justice will be served', woman arrested in connection to Sheriff Marcos Lopez posts bail

The Brief Two women connected to the racketeering case involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez have bonded out of jail, including Sharon Fedrick, who spoke briefly to reporters while maintaining her innocence. Fedrick and Carol Cote were arrested last week for allegedly helping operate an illegal gambling operation that generated more than $21 million across Central Florida. Lopez and at least four others are accused of running the scheme, with Lopez allegedly collecting proceeds even after taking office in 2020.



Sharon Fedrick, one of the two people arrested in connection to the case involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, posted bail Monday night.

What they're saying:

FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte was live at the scene trying to get answers from Fedrick.

FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte: "Anything you would like to say about your involvement in this?"

Sharon Fedrick: "I already said it. I don't have no involvement in this…"

FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte: "Well you were arrested"

Sharon Fedrick: "It don't matter. Justice will be served."

2 out of 4 arrested in connection, both bonded out

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, Lopez and at least four others – Ying Zhang, Sharon Fedrick, Sheldon Wetherholt and Carol Cote – owned or operated the million-dollar social club in Kissimmee.

Marion County residents Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick were arrested on Thursday, while officials are still looking for Ying Zhang and Sheldon Wetherholt.

On Friday, both Cote and Fedrick were granted bond pending trial by a Lake County judge. Fedrick's bond was set at $300,000 per count due to prior state and federal convictions, while Cote's bond was set at $100,000 for each count.

Cote was released on bond later in the day. FOX 35 has learned that she has both an 8-year-old child and 2-year-old twins.

Fedrick bonded out Monday night.

Both Cote and Fedrick are scheduled to next appear in court on June 30.

Marcos Lopez allegedly part of ‘massive Central Florida gambling operation’

What we know:

On Thursday, Lopez was arrested on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering over his alleged involvement in a major years-long illegal gambling operation, officials said.

Lopez was booked into the Lake County Jail and suspended as Osceola County Sheriff by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. FHP's Christopher Blackmon was selected to replace him.

According to the Florida Attorney General's Office and the criminal complaint, Lopez was allegedly part of a "massive Central Florida gambling operation" for years.

Lopez – and others – face at least two charges:

Racketeering

Conspiracy to commit racketeering

According to the complaint, Lopez was connected to, aware of or part of an illegal gambling operation that ran lotteries and slot machines. Officials say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

