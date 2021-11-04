Penalty phase in Markeith Loyd murder trial delayed to December

The penalty phase in the Markeith Loyd murder trial has been delayed. Originally scheduled to begin on Saturday, it will now start in early December at the Orange County Courthouse.

The delay came after Circuit Judge Leticia Marques ruled that Loyd will be allowed to testify about his apprehension and alleged beating from the officers during his arrest on Jan. 17, 2017. Loyd lost an eye during the incident in which he claims was the result of excessive use of force. In addition to his testimony, Judge Marques said she would allow aerial video of Loyd's arrest as seen from a sheriff's helicopter to be shown in court.

The jury will have to decide if Loyd should live or die. All 12 jurors must agree on the death penalty, otherwise, he will get life in prison.

Earlier this week, Loyd was convicted on all five counts in his second murder trial in the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, including first-degree murder.

Guilty: First-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer

Guilty: Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer

Guilty: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Guilty: Carjacking with a firearm

Guilty: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Loyd shot Lt. Clayton more than once as he tried to escape police after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

For the first time ever, Lt. Clayton's sister talked about the case. She said Clayton was a mother and wife who cared about her community.

She says she wants to see Loyd pay with his life.

"I'm a bit relieved but it’s not over yet. My sister definitely deserves justice in the right way. I know once she gets justice in the right way, she will rest peacefully," Clayton's sister told the media outside the courthouse.

When asked if she wanted the death penalty for Loyd, she said "I want the death penalty."

If the jury is unanimous on the death sentence, then the judge must sign off on that.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina – who was the Orlando Police Chief at the time, did not holding back with his reaction after the verdict was read, tweeting: "COP KILLER GUILTY OF MURDERING LT. DEBRA CLAYTON."

The Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón also released a statement on Twitter, which read in part "the guilty verdict reached today is a step towards justice for Lieutenant Debra Clayton, her family, and the members of the Orlando Police Department, the community, and all who loved our hero."



