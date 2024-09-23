Jury selected in trial of man charged in crash that killed TikTok influencer, 2 others

A jury has been selected for the trial of Devin Perkins, who faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with a 2022 crash that killed three people, including TikTok influencer Ali Spice, whose real name was Alexandra Dulin.

Investigators say Perkins, 24, was partially to blame for the fatal accident, which occurred when he was driving at 100 mph in an Infinity Q50 on State Road 44 in Volusia County. The crash involved a pickup truck that was traveling the wrong way. The driver of that truck, Thomas Petry, 55, faces three counts of vehicular homicide, and three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, among other charges.

Dulin and two other passengers, Kyle Jacob Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach, and Ava Fellerman, 20, of Treasure Island, were killed at the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 21-year-old social media star started college to major in fashion design but dropped out when her modeling took off.

"She was a hard-working proud young lady who carved out her own entrepreneurial path… and she did it on her own," Alexandra's father, James Dulin told FOX 35 News following the deadly crash. "She knew how to blend a message of helping people, and she knew when she needed to I don’t know if you want to call it spice it up and get more eyeballs."

She also garnered a large following on social media, including over 919,000 followers on TikTok.

"She had purposefully built up a following, so she had a voice, and then when she had the voice she used the voice to try to help girls," Dulin said.

If convicted, Perkins could face life in prison. The trial is set to begin tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

