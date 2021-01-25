Expand / Collapse search

'Jungle Cruise' attraction to get new scenes, revamped storyline

By Carmen Carroquino
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
(Disney Parks Blog)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - It looks like a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is getting a new storyline.

Disney Imagineers said on the Disney Parks Blog that the "Jungle Cruise" is getting revamped.

The attraction that takes you around the jungle on a boat with a skipper at the helm is getting some new scenes and a new storyline that focuses more on the skippers of each boat.

(Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney Parks Blog shared a video of an Imagineer describing the updates to come, along with two renderings of what a couple of new scenes will look like.

(Disney Parks Blog)

The revamping of the classic attraction will be on both coasts.

For more, visit the Disney Parks Blog.