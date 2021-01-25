'Jungle Cruise' attraction to get new scenes, revamped storyline
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - It looks like a popular Magic Kingdom attraction is getting a new storyline.
Disney Imagineers said on the Disney Parks Blog that the "Jungle Cruise" is getting revamped.
The attraction that takes you around the jungle on a boat with a skipper at the helm is getting some new scenes and a new storyline that focuses more on the skippers of each boat.
(Disney Parks Blog)
The Disney Parks Blog shared a video of an Imagineer describing the updates to come, along with two renderings of what a couple of new scenes will look like.
(Disney Parks Blog)
The revamping of the classic attraction will be on both coasts.
