Julie Sulpizio ordered back into Lake County Jail, competency hearing scheduled

The Brief Julie Sulpizio is being returned to Lake County Jail after a judge ruled she no longer qualifies for mental health commitment. She was arrested in 2024 after her family ambushed deputies at their Eustis home, killing one and injuring two others. A court-ordered competency hearing is set for May 1 to determine if she can stand trial.



Julie Sulpizio is being returned to Lake County Jail after a judge ruled she no longer qualifies for mental health commitment.

Competency hearing ordered for May

What we know:

Julie Sulpizio, 48, is being returned to the Lake County Jail following a court order signed April 15. The ruling states she no longer meets the criteria to remain in a state mental health facility, where she has been held since her arrest in August 2024.

Sulpizio was previously housed at the South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Miami-Dade County under the supervision of the Department of Children and Families. She is accused of luring deputies to her Eustis-area home, where her husband and two daughters ambushed officers, killing one and injuring two others.

Sulpizio is the only surviving member of her household.

What we don't know:

Key questions remain about Sulpizio’s mental state and whether she is fit to stand trial. Though the court has determined she no longer meets criteria for mental health commitment, a full determination on her competency to face charges will be made during the upcoming hearing.

The motive behind the ambush and the extent of Sulpizio's involvement are also still unclear.

The backstory:

In August 2024, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to Sulpizio’s home near Eustis. Upon arrival, deputies were met with gunfire. Master Deputy Bradley Link was killed, and Deputies Harold Howell and Stefano Gargano were injured in the ambush.

Sulpizio’s husband and two daughters — Cheyenne and Savannah — were killed during the exchange. Sulpizio has been held in a state mental facility pending mental health evaluations.

What they're saying:

Rajan Joshi, a criminal defense attorney not involved in the case, commented on the broader context of competency hearings.

"They can use it as a tool to try and actually get the charges dropped eventually if they are found to be incompetent for a substantial amount of time," Joshi said. "So it can be used, people to malinger, people do take advantage of the system, but we have got to safeguard people who could be sick and can’t stand trial."

What's next:

A competency hearing is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 10 a.m.

