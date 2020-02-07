Judge grants Markeith Loyd's defense team more time to finalize witnesses

article

Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd sat quietly in court Friday as the judge granted his defense team more time to finalize witnesses for the murder trial of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting her as she tried to arrest him outside of a Walmart in 2017.

The defense says it has not yet decided if it plans to introduce an insanity defense.

If it does, then it could open the door to discuss Loyd’s last murder trial in which he was convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

The judge previously ruled that both trials must remain separate.

For now, the defense has more time to interview potential witnesses before deciding whether to make a plea for insanity.

The decision must be made by March 2.