JoJo's ShakeBAR to serve up booze-filled milkshakes at first Florida location

article

Something sweet is coming to Orlando!

Chicago-based JoJo's ShakeBAR will be bringing nostalgic feels and tasty treats when it opens its very first Florida location this month.

Orlando locals and tourists alike will indulge in delicious diner classics, hand-crafted cocktails, decadent desserts, and over-the-top Biggie Shakes, all while being transported back to the 80s and 90s with JoJo's themed decor and fun vintage details.

"Guests may opt for a center table to dine under JoJo’s signature glittering disco ball as bright pink neon clouds ‘drip’ from the ceiling, grab a seat at the Pastry Bar and enjoy a swing-outstool while watching JoJo’s chocolatiers dip gourmet treats, or stop by the walk-up window for treats on the go," JoJo's said in a press release.

JoJo's ShakeBAR at Pointe Orlando Front (rendering)

And while everything about a milkshake takes you back to childhood, JoJo's also gives adult guests the option to kick it up a notch – by adding a spirit of their choice to one of the menu's creamy, frozen creations or hot chocolates.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Windy City Smash

Some of the milkshakes you can make boozy include:

Wonder Years - blueberry shake, candy marshmallow, gummy candy ribbon

Gold Digger - caramel toffee shake, toffee dodo, gold star marshmallow, toffee pretzel

Rocky IV - banana reese's pieces shake, toffee marshmallow, white chocolate boxing glove, peanut butter cookie

Chocolate Nirvana - chocolate Oreo shake, double chocolate dodo, double chocolate marshmallow, chocolate chip cookie

Girl Scout - Andes mint chocolate shake, toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s'more, double chocolate cookie

As for the food, comfort classics rule at JoJo's, but some modern and familiar eats are also being served:

Loaded grilled cheese sandwich - five cheese blend, bacon, roasted tomato, challah

Pop's Pot Pie - chicken breast, vegetable medley, gold crust

Triple Dog Dare You - three mini Chicago-style hot dogs, onion, tomato, relish, pickle, sport pepper, celery salt, mustard

Walking Taco – sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, scallions, tomato, sour cream, Fritos

JoJo's Fries - shredded mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, chives, sour cream

A variety of salads, soups, and appetizers are also on the menu, but as founder Robbie Schloss says, JoJo's is no place for a diet.

MORE TRENDING NEWS: Massive alligator crushes through metal fence at Florida golf course

"We take our work seriously but hope our guests don’t take us seriously. JoJo’s is about forgetting life’s stresses and enjoying good vibes in good company. Guests should indulge and enjoy a cheat meal and a boozy shake."

The restaurant is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 at its new location at Pointe Orlando on International Drive.