Jogger fights off attacker in College Park, police say; suspect later found napping near scene

The Brief A woman jogging in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood was allegedly attacked by a man early Thursday but managed to fight off the suspect. Police later arrested Tyler Feight, recently released from jail for a prior battery case, after a resident spotted him nearby. Feight now faces charges of Attempted Sexual Battery and Battery.



A woman jogging in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood was allegedly attacked by a man early Thursday but managed to fight off the suspect.

What we know:

A woman was attacked while jogging early in the morning on Thursday, in the College Park neighborhood of Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD).

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the victim, who said she had been assaulted near Northumberland Ave. and New Hampshire St. According to police, the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Tyler Feight, struck the woman in the upper body, knocking her to the ground. She resisted the attack by screaming and kicking, which prompted the assailant to flee on foot.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries, returned home and contacted authorities. Later the same morning, a local resident spotted a man resembling the attacker’s description — shared by the victim on social media — sleeping in a grassy area nearby. Police detained the individual, and the victim positively identified him as her alleged attacker.

Tyler Feight, 26, is being charged with attempted sexual battery and battery in the alleged attack of a woman who was jogging in Orlando's College Park neighborhood.

The OPD said Feight had been sleeping outside in the woods near the scene of the alleged attack after recently being released from jail, after being charged for battery on a different woman.

Feight is now facing charges of attempted sexual battery and battery.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether Feight had been under any form of supervision following his recent release from jail. It is also unclear whether there are additional witnesses or surveillance footage of the incident. Police have not confirmed whether they believe this attack was premeditated or opportunistic, or if Feight was under the influence of any substances or alcohol.

The backstory:

Tyler Feight had been recently released from jail, where he was serving time for a previous battery case involving another woman. Since his release, Feight had reportedly been living outdoors in a wooded area near College Park. The nature of his previous arrest, including the circumstances surrounding his release, have not been fully detailed by authorities.

What they're saying:

College Park runners like Karilyn were shocked to hear a woman was attacked on her morning run Thursday.

"Our neighborhood is generally super safe, and I would never expect something like that to happen here," Karilyn said. "It’s one of my worst fears when I’m running by myself."

That’s why Kimberly and Josh with FiT Print Personal Training started a running club in Orlando. While she always grabs her pepper spray before hitting the trail, but she says the safest thing to do is run with friends.

"Finding a route to run with is probably gonna be the safest bet because you know we’re bigger numbers," added Kimberly Mencia.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: