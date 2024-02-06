Want to drive down Jimmy Buffett Highway in style? The "Margaritaville" legend's classic car from the '60s could be yours.

A blue 1963 ½ Ford Falcon, formerly owned by Buffett, is among the hundreds of cars going up for auction by GAA Classic Cars on Feb. 22-24, the auction confirmed to FOX 35. And it's not just the car that's up for grabs – a signed Fender Strat Squires guitar and surfboard are included in the sale too.

The singer, who died in September, purchased the car on May 24, 2002, with just over 8,500 miles on it from Orlando Mustang in Osteen. Documents from the sale, shared by GAA Classic Cars, show that Buffett was living in Palm Beach when he purchased the car, and also registered it using his Key West address.

"Jimmy's personal Australian sheepskin seat covers are in the trunk along with his extravagant sound system," GAA Classic Cars said.

The classic ride, featuring a "Margaritaville" license plate, is also equipped with a 4-barrel intake and Holley carburetor – because, well, "Jimmy liked fast cars," according to the car auction.

Check out the receipts and bills from Orlando Mustang below:

Click here for more information about GAA Classic Car's auction.