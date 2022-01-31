Jewish community reacts to Neo-Nazi rallies across Central Florida

Members of the Jewish community are reacting to the Nazi demonstrators rallying across Central Florida over the weekend.

These are photos of what Robyn Laub witnessed firsthand as she was driving near the Waterford Lakes Shopping Center Saturday. They show demonstrators, waving flags with swastikas and carrying signs that read, "The Jews are behind it all."

As a Jewish person, she says she felt personally attacked.

"It was horrifying. It was absolutely horrifying. I felt sick to my stomach. I felt vulnerable," said Laub.

She says she immediately thought of her children – how to protect them and what she would say to them. She posted the photos to Facebook and then reached out to others in the Jewish community.

"All I’ve been seeing and hearing from friends is just more shock and what do we do next?"

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests were made Saturday, and the group left on their own. They are investigating criminal activity. Governor Ron DeSantis said these people would be held accountable and that he would take even further action.

"We’re going to take our record in Florida and what we’ve done and sign the strongest anti-Semitism bill in the country."

Robyn Laub wants to take action too.

"What can we do to not continue to spread the hate? Because as we know, hate can spread. It’s like poison, and it gets into people’s minds, and we can’t let that happen."

