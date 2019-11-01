JetBlue offering to check your carry-on for $5

article

Airline JetBlue is testing out a new offer for its passengers flying out of Orlando International Airport.

Travelers wishing to check their carry-on bag may do so for a $5 fee.

The idea is to streamline the security and boarding process by leaving the carry-on at the check-in counter.

JetBlue released the following statement:

"We are testing a new option in Orlando, offering travelers in our ticketing lobby the ability to check one carry-on bag meeting certain size and weight requirements for $5. This option offers the convenience of checking a bag at a reduced cost compared to normal checked luggage. We hope customers who take advantage of this option will enjoy a more streamlined travel experience by carrying fewer bags through security and a quicker boarding process at the gate. We look forward to gathering feedback on this trial from our customers and crewmembers."

JetBlue says it has not made any decisions to expand the trial or make any permanent changes to its baggage policies.

It's unclear how long the trial will last at OIA.