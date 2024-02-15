article

Orlando, let's get loud!

Jennifer Lopez announced Thursday she's returning to the stage – and she's set to kick off the highly anticipated This Is Me… Now: The Tour in Orlando this summer. The 54-year-old performer is scheduled to take over the Kia Center, formerly known as the Amway Center, on June 26.

For Floridians who want to catch another show, she's scheduled to perform in Miami on June 28 and again in Tampa on Aug. 27.

The This Is Me… Now tour announcement comes one day before J.Lo is scheduled to drop her ninth studio album of the same name. The album, which will be released on Friday, is her first in 10 years. This tour is also the Puerto Rican icon's first since 2019, where she visited Florida on the It's My Party tour in July.

Artist resale starts Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 23.

Here's a list of tour dates: