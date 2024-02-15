Jennifer Lopez to kick off 'This Is Me... Now' tour in Orlando this summer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando, let's get loud!
Jennifer Lopez announced Thursday she's returning to the stage – and she's set to kick off the highly anticipated This Is Me… Now: The Tour in Orlando this summer. The 54-year-old performer is scheduled to take over the Kia Center, formerly known as the Amway Center, on June 26.
For Floridians who want to catch another show, she's scheduled to perform in Miami on June 28 and again in Tampa on Aug. 27.
The This Is Me… Now tour announcement comes one day before J.Lo is scheduled to drop her ninth studio album of the same name. The album, which will be released on Friday, is her first in 10 years. This tour is also the Puerto Rican icon's first since 2019, where she visited Florida on the It's My Party tour in July.
Artist resale starts Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 23.
Here's a list of tour dates:
- June 26: Orlando, FL
- June 28: Miami, FL
- July 2: Austin, TX
- July 3: Edinburg, TX
- July 5: San Antonio, TX
- July 6: Dallas, TX
- July 9: Phoenix, AZ
- July 11: Los Angeles, CA
- July 13: Anaheim, CA
- July 16: San Francisco, CA
- July 17: Sacramento, CA
- July 19: Palm Springs, CA
- July 20: Las Vegas, NV
- July 22: Denver, CO
- July 24: Tulsa, OK
- July 26: Rosemont, IL
- July 27: Indianapolis, IN
- July 30: Pittsburgh, PA
- July 31: Detroit, MA
- August 2: Toronto, ON
- August 5: Montreal, QC
- August 7: Boston, MA
- August 9: Elmont, NY
- August 10: Newark, NJ
- August 13: Philadelphia, PA
- August 14: Washington, D.C.
- August 16: New York, NY
- August 20: Cleveland, OH
- August 22: Nashville, TN
- August 24: Raleigh, NC
- August 25: Atlanta, GA
- August 27: Tampa, FL
- August 30: New Orleans, LA
- August 31: Houston, TX