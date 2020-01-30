Jennifer Lopez, Shakira are ready to heat up the Super Bowl LIV halftime stage this Sunday

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are just three days out from hitting the world’s largest stage for one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftime shows.

Without giving away too many details, the two pop stars promised that fans were in for a treat during their performance at Pepsi’s Super Bowl LIV this Sunday.

"It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining, there's heartfelt moments," Lopez said during a press conference in Miami on Thursday.

"We've been working so hard the past weeks to make sure everything is as good as we can feel it," Shakira added.

The duo also said they plan to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people on Sunday.

"We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country," Shakira said. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."

The Latina superstars revealed they’d be teaming up for their first-ever performance together in Sept. 2019. It’s also the first time in Super Bowl history that two women have headlined the show.

"To see two Latinas doing this, at this time, in this country at this time, it's very empowering for us. And for me, I'm very proud to be able to help and put forth that message," Lopez said.

Lopez and Shakira were recruited by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, the NFL’s official live music entertainment partner, to put on what’s expected to be the biggest performance of both artists’ careers.

"This is a palpable example of how anything is possible, really. And the only thing that matters is the size of your dreams," Shakira said.

Lopez has spent nearly three decades establishing herself in film, television and music. She is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, dancer and business mogul.

In 1997, Lopez became the first Latina actress to earn over $1 million for her breakout leading role in “Selena,” which also nabbed her a Golden Globe nomination.

As a recording and touring artist, Lopez has sold over 75 million records and grossed over $3 billion in global box-office sales. She’s had four No. 1 hits in her singing career including “I’m Real,” “Ain’t It Funny,” “If You Had My Love” and “All I Have.”

International sensation Shakira is the highest-selling Colombian artist of all time. The singer-songwriter has sold approximately 75 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three Grammys and 11 Latin Grammys.

Shakira is the only South American artist who has ranked No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard charts for her 2006 hit “Hips Don’t Lie.” Her other top 10 hits include “Beautiful Liar," "Whenever, Wherever" and "Underneath Your Clothes."

Pepsi’s Super Bowl LIV airs live on FOX Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 PM ET.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.