One year later: Tornado hits FOX 35 TV Studio, destroys homes in Longwood

The Brief On March 10, 2025, an EF2 tornado touched down in Seminole County, Florida, crossed over Interstate 4, and passed over the FOX 35 Orlando TV Station in Lake Mary. FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner was live on air tracking the severe thunderstorm. Our traffic cameras captured the tornado and debris field in real time. "We're catching debris right now on the roof. Debris is on the roof right now. We're hearing… you can see the debris flying there on the camera. This is a tornado! Seek shelter immediately," Brooks said. The 300-yard-wide EF2 tornado had peak winds of 115 mph, comparable to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. It traveled nearly 2 miles in a matter of minutes, the NWS said. Homes were damaged, vehicles were flipped over, and numerous trees and power lines were downed in Lake Mary, Longwood, and other parts of Seminole County.



On March 10, 2025, a tornado touched down in Seminole County, Florida, and trekked nearly two miles in roughly five minutes. Homes were damaged, a few vehicles were overturned, and numerous trees, branches, and power lines were toppled.

The tornado – estimated to be 300-yards wide with 115 mph peak winds, per NWS – crossed Interstate 4 and hit FOX 35's TV station in Lake Mary, Florida, while FOX 35 meteorologists Brooks Garner and Jessica Dobson were live forecasting the severe weather.

The winds, rain, and debris were captured on our TV stations' weather cameras.

"Get under your desks. Anchors, under your desks. Everybody under your desks." — FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner was in the weather center tracking the severe weather after a tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service. Garner noticed some heavy rain on one of our traffic cameras – and asked producers in the control room to move the camera to get a better view.

Seconds later, a swath of torrential rain came into view.

"See the rain? That could be it guys. Bring that camera up full."

"This is a live view from our TV station of what may be – at the very least, torrential rain crossing I-4 right now. We could be looking at a tornado on camera. Look at the trees blowing around."

"Bring the camera up guys if you can. zoom out. Can you zoom out? Here's the live look at the camera of a tornado, which could be passing by our station right now."

"We got debris? OK."

"Take shelter. Everybody in the FOX 35 building, get to your safe space under your desk, if you're not in a designated area."

"We're catching debris right now on the roof. Debris is on the roof right now. We're hearing… you can see the debris flying there on the camera. This is a tornado! Seek shelter immediately. Get under your desks, guys. Anchors, under your desks. Producers, everybody under your desks."

"OK. That was it. We're still in a debris zone."

"Get in. Everybody get in the studio. Come in guys."

Video: Tornado spins by FOX 35 Orlando TV Studio in Lake Mary, Florida

Home collapsed in Longwood

The tornado damaged at least two homes in a neighborhood in Longwood, Florida. One home collapsed. Two people were inside the home at the time, officials said. Thankfully, neither were seriously hurt.

A Year Later

FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner went back to the Longwood neighborhood to check on the progress of rebuilding after the tornado.

How long was the tornado on the ground?

Timeline:

9:32 a.m.: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Seminole County

9:34 a.m.: NWS issues tornado warning for Seminole County

9:36 a.m.: Tornado touches down as an estimated EF1 tornado and then quickly intensified to an EF2 tornado.

9:38 a.m. - 9:39 p.m.: Tornado is on the ground in Lake Mary, Seminole County