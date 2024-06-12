This Florida city ranked the worst for summer travel: study

If you have plans to explore the Sunshine State this summer, you may want to stay clear of this Florida city, according to a new study.

Forbes Advisor recently shared its list of the worst nine cities for summer travel and Jacksonville took the top spot.

The ranking was based on an analysis of over 43 major cities that had available data across 16 key metrics including, hotel prices, air travel experience, tourist attractions, crime rates and more, Forbes said.

Skyline view of Jacksonville with John Alsop Bridge, Florida. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Jacksonville was found to be the worst vacation spot due to many factors, including a high crime rate, few restaurants with four or more stars on Tripadvisor, and a high percentage of disrupted summer flights at Jacksonville International Airport.

Forbes ranked Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the best city for summer travel.

