These 3 Florida airports are the worst to fly out of in the U.S.

Airport travel can be stressful and unpredictable – especially during the busy summer months. Most of us have dealt with long lines, dealing with TSA, and navigating flight delays at some point in air travel, but sometimes, that experience can differ depending on where you fly out of.

A recently released report from AirHelp , a travel claims management agency, listed the best and worst airports to fly out of as of May 2024.

The findings were based on data from airports that dealt with the most and least flight disruptions in May, before the beginning of the summer travel season.

The three Florida airports that made the list were Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Here is the list of the worst airports for managing disruptions in May.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – 45.6% of flights disrupted Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport – 40.6% of flights disrupted Charlotte Douglas International Airport – 37.8% of flights disrupted O’Hare International Airport – 34.7% of flights disrupted Miami International Airport – 31.7% of flights disrupted Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport – 30.5% of flights disrupted Orlando International Airport – 30.5% of slights disrupted Denver International Airport – 28.7% of flights disrupted Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – 28.4% of flights disrupted Ronald Reagan National Airport – 27.8% of flights disrupted

Here is a list of the best U.S. airports to fly out of.