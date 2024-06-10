Expand / Collapse search

This Florida county is most likely to be impacted by a hurricane: report

By Dani Medina
Published  June 10, 2024 4:48pm EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Tracking The Tropics: 2024 Hurricane Season Preview

Prepare, don't panic. The FOX 35 Storm Team discusses what you need to know ahead of the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Why are forecasters predicting an active season? What changes have been made to the cone? What can you do now to protect your family and home?

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-normal hurricane season this year. That means there's a chance for up to 25 named storms, with a handful of them expected to be major hurricanes. 

Are you living in an area in Florida that's more susceptible to hurricanes?

2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins: What to know if a storm approaches Florida 

LawnStarter's newest report ranks the counties most likely to be impacted by a hurricane. The site did this by taking into account several hurricane-risk assessments, like anticipated financial loss from storms, historical storm data and debris recovery efforts. 

Out of over 300 U.S. counties ranked, the top two are located in the Sunshine State. Despite this, South Carolina dominates the top 10 with five entries. 

"Florida and South Carolina account for half of the 100 most hurricane-vulnerable counties," the report said. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Trees bend in the tropical storm wind along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The powerful hurricane made la

The most hurricane-vulnerable county is Broward County, according to the report. Here's a look at some of the data compiled by LawnStarter:

  • 3 biggest cities: Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood
  • Overall score: 74.57
  • Hurricane risk score: 99.91 (Rank: 3)
  • Total number of hurricanes (last 10 years): 9 (Rank: 25 - tie)
  • Number of Category 5 hurricanes (last 10 years): 4 (Rank: 1 - tie)
  • Expected annual loss from hurricanes: $895 million (Rank: 2)
  • Number of national disaster debris recovery facilities (EPA 2023): 18 (Rank: 248)

2024 NOAA Hurricane Forecast: What it means for Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren breaks down the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Forecast for the 2024 Hurricane Season. How many tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes could be on the way to Central Florida this summer.

Florida claims 24 out of 25 spots in country's most dangerous beach list 

Here's a look at the top 10 most hurricane-vulnerable counties in the U.S.:

  1. Broward County, FL
  2. Palm Beach County, FL
  3. Charleston County, SC
  4. Miami-Dade County, FL
  5. Horry County, SC
  6. Beaufort County, SC
  7. Berkely County, SC
  8. Chatham County, GA
  9. Onslow County, NC
  10. Dorchester County, SC

Click here to read the full report. 