This Florida county is most likely to be impacted by a hurricane: report

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-normal hurricane season this year. That means there's a chance for up to 25 named storms, with a handful of them expected to be major hurricanes.

Are you living in an area in Florida that's more susceptible to hurricanes?

LawnStarter's newest report ranks the counties most likely to be impacted by a hurricane. The site did this by taking into account several hurricane-risk assessments, like anticipated financial loss from storms, historical storm data and debris recovery efforts.

Out of over 300 U.S. counties ranked, the top two are located in the Sunshine State. Despite this, South Carolina dominates the top 10 with five entries.

"Florida and South Carolina account for half of the 100 most hurricane-vulnerable counties," the report said.

The most hurricane-vulnerable county is Broward County, according to the report. Here's a look at some of the data compiled by LawnStarter:

3 biggest cities: Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood

Overall score: 74.57

Hurricane risk score: 99.91 (Rank: 3)

Total number of hurricanes (last 10 years): 9 (Rank: 25 - tie)

Number of Category 5 hurricanes (last 10 years): 4 (Rank: 1 - tie)

Expected annual loss from hurricanes: $895 million (Rank: 2)

Number of national disaster debris recovery facilities (EPA 2023): 18 (Rank: 248)

Here's a look at the top 10 most hurricane-vulnerable counties in the U.S.:

Broward County, FL Palm Beach County, FL Charleston County, SC Miami-Dade County, FL Horry County, SC Beaufort County, SC Berkely County, SC Chatham County, GA Onslow County, NC Dorchester County, SC

