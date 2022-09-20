Georgia woman praised for honesty after finding over $500 in KFC order

article

A Georgia woman is being praised for her character after she found a large sum of money in her Kentucky Fried Chicken order.

The City of Jackson Police Department shared a photo of Joanne Oliver and shared her story on their Facebook page.

According to police, Oliver had stopped at a local KFC on her lunch break and returned to work ready to eat.

Tucked under her sandwich, the Jackson woman was shocked to find $543 in cash. Instead of keeping the money, she called police and returned the money to the restaurant.

Authorities say a worker accidentally left the daily deposit in Oliver's bag.

"Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the managers job," a spokesperson for the police department wrote.

In return, the restaurant refunded Oliver the value of her meal and gave her a free one.

"Mrs. Oliver, thank you for reminding us that we have amazing Citizens in Jackson and its people like you that make us great," police wrote.