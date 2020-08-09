'It's not up to the government': Protesters argue against possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine are ongoing in Central Florida.

However, some people worry that the government could mandate they get a vaccine if it is approved. They argue that would infringe on their personal rights.

People in Orlando took to the streets to protest a possible vaccine mandate.

"We just want to raise awareness about vaccine risks," one protester told FOX 35. "It's your responsibility to take care of your health. It is not up to the government to tell you how to do it and what to do."

This comes as a new poll reveals that more than one-third of Americans say that they would not get a COVID-19 vaccine right now, even if it were free and FDA-approved. Middle-aged Americans seem to be the most apprehensive about a coronavirus vaccine.

