Is your Spirit Airlines flight canceled? Check the status here

Some "operational challenges" have caused hundreds of Spirit Airlines flight delays and cancellations to continue, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

According to USA Today, the airline scrubbed 60% of its flights on Wednesday, but says cancellations will drop 'in the days to come.'

"The last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our guests where they need to be,'' a statement to USA Today said.

RELATED: Stranded air travelers in tears over more cancellations at OIA

Massive flight cancellations began over the weekend. At the Orlando International Airport, some travelers were in tears after waiting for hours and hours to get on a flight after the cancellations.

"I have laid on the floor myself. I’m a strong person but this is the worst I’ve seen in my life," Sharon Flor told FOX 35 News.

Johina Harb was waiting on a flight to Chicago.

"They’re trying to give us $150 just for hotel and food. They think that’s going to help us, but it’s not."

The airline said that they are "working around the clock to get back on track" following the cancellations and find solutions for affected customers.

On Thursday, a number of Spirit Airlines flights have been listed as canceled at the Orlando International Airport.

You should check the status of your flight before you leave the house. To do that, go HERE. You can search by your flight number or destination.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest travel updates.