Orlando weather: Will it rain on Saturday?

After a few morning showers, skies are clearing out on this Friday and that means great weekend weather!

Yesterday's cold front and associated rain is located well South of Central Florida. High pressure fills in today igniting a Northwest wind flow that will drive in a very comfortable spread of temperatures and sky conditions.

Sunshine will be out in full force by late morning heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be just about perfect with all areas in the low-mid 70s at peak later today.

Plans outdoors? Well, you've struck gold! Our outdoor comfort index heads for a 9 out of 10 today through Sunday.

The marine forecast is advisory free through Sunday but, seas won't be perfect. Expect Atlantic offshore conditions in the 2-4' range into Saturday with seas up to 5' on Sunday as a reinforcing cold front moves through the area late Saturday.

If you like a nice cool down, you'll love the weekend wake up temps. Upper 40s in the Northern viewers and 50s elsewhere is sure to delight! Enjoy it all!"

