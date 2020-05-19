IRS to establish hotline to answer questions about coronavirus stimulus checks

article

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says that they are establishing a hotline to answer questions about the Economic Impact Payments.

The IRS said on Monday that they will add 3,500 telephone representatives to answer questions. Other telephone assistance and services will remain limited.

To get ahold of the representatives, call the IRS at 800-919-9835.

They also encourage Americans to use IRS.gov, as it provides answers to most of the common questions related to the Economic Impact Payments.

The IRS website also has a Get My Payment tool that will help check your payment status. In addition, non-filers can use a separate tool to ensure they get their check.

House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion relief package last week that would send another round of $1,200 checks to American adults and children and expand the number of people who are eligible to receive the government aid. The payments would be capped at $6,000 per household.

In addition, the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department will begin sending economic stimulus payments on preloaded debit cards this week to those who have still received their first check, the Trump administration said. This will allow recipients to withdraw funds from in-network ATMs, make purchases, and transfer funds to their personal bank accounts without incurring any fees.

