IRS extends tax deadlines for storm victims in these 7 states

The spring season also means tax season for Americans. As the April tax deadline fast approaches, however, many Americans who have been hit by recent severe weather events may receive an extension on their tax deadline.

Those who qualify for the tax relief are individuals, households and businesses in disaster areas as designated by FEMA. This designation allows the IRS to identify weather-affected taxpayers with an IRS address on record.

A large tornado is seen ripping through the Little Rock, Arkansas, area on March 31, 2023. (Jesse Forrester / Twitter / FOX Weather)

Because of this, taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to receive the tax relief.

Here are the states with tax deadlines affected by recent weather events.

Alabama

New tax deadline: Oct. 16

Weather event: Severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes beginning Jan. 12.

Counties affected: Autauga, Barbour, Chambers, Conecuh, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Mobile, Morgan, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties in Alabama

Arkansas

New tax deadline: July 31

Weather event: Tornadoes and severe storms on March 31.

Counties affected: Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties in Arkansas

California

New tax deadline: Oct. 16

Weather event: Severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning Dec. 27, 2022.

Counties affected: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne and Yuba counties in California

Georgia

New tax deadline: Oct. 16

Weather event: Severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes beginning Jan. 12.

Counties affected: Butts, Crisp, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup counties in Georgia

Mississippi

New tax deadline: July 31

Weather event: Tornadoes, straight-line winds and severe storms that occurred on March 24 and March 25.

Counties affected: Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties in Mississippi

New York

New tax deadline: May 15

Weather event: Severe winter storm and snowstorm from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2022.

Counties affected: Erie, Genesee, Niagara, St. Lawrence, and Suffolk counties in New York

Tennessee

New tax deadline: July 31

Weather event: Severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31 to April 1.

Counties affected: Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties in Tennessee

Additional information

For details on these deadlines, how to request more time to file, and how to challenge late filing or late penalty notices, visit the IRS page on Tax Relief in Disaster Situations .

