Investigators: Electric smoker causes fire at Florida home

A family escaped a house fire on Sunday in Brevard County, officials said.

Crews reportedly battled the early morning fire on Pine Island Rd. in Merritt Island.

Investigators said that an electric smoker placed too close to the home's wood siding is to blame.

No one was said to be hurt but the home was badly damaged.

