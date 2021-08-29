Investigation ongoing after fire at New Smyrna Beach home

Investigators say they are trying to figure out what caused a massive fire in New Smyrna Beach.

Crews were reportedly called to the scene just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The home, located off Cavedo Street, was said to be fully engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, nobody was reported to be hurt.

The cause of the fire is said to still be under investigation.

