Investigation ongoing after dead body found in water at Florida yacht club, deputies say

A death investigation is ongoing at Yacht Harbor Marina in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

They said that a deputy located a deceased adult in the water on Wednesday morning.

Deputies, detectives, and crime scene investigators are still investigating.

Meanwhile, part of the Yacht Harbor Marina and Yacht Harbor Drive are closed to everyone besides residents and law enforcement.

We are in the early stages of a death investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While the investigation is ongoing and we do not have much information to release at this time, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern.”

