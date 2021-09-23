Investigation launched after woman found dead at Florida home, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that detectives are investigating the suspicious death of an Ormond Beach woman after she was discovered in her bedroom on Wednesday.

They said that woman, identified as 62-year-old Elizabeth Crisanti, was found dead around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at her home on Orange Grove Drive. Deputies found her while conducting a well-being check. A relative had requested the check-in after Crisanti did not pick up her grandchildren from school.

Crisanti was said to have sharp force injuries. On the bed in the same room, deputies said that they found Crisanti’s boyfriend, 61-year-old Nelson Rivera. He was alive but unresponsive. It appeared that he may have overdosed on prescribed medication. He was transported to a hospital and has not regained consciousness yet.

Detectives continue to investigate the death at the Ormond Beach home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

