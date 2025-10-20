Invest 98L: Tropical depression or Tropical Storm Melissa likely to form this week

A disturbance in the Atlantic is likely to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Melissa this week as it heads into the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC said Invest 98L has a 30% chance of tropical development over the next two days, and a 70% chance of development over the next week.

Melissa would be the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on November 30.

Invest 98L

Invest 98L is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea and is producing a "concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms," the NHC said in its 8 a.m. update. It's moving west at 15-20 mph towards the Central Caribbean Sea.

It's expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to the ABC Islands, which refers to the Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao Islands, part of the Leeward Islands.