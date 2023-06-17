Invest 92-L forms in the Atlantic, likely to become tropical depression: NHC

A tropical wave – named Invest 92-L – is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center and could become possibly a tropical depression next week.

Invest 92-l is located in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and is producing a "broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms" the National Hurricane Center said in its Saturday morning update.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, so a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle portion of next week as the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.

Invest 92-L has a 40% formation chance through the next 48 hours and a 70% formation chance through the next seven days.

Will Invest 92-L impact Florida?

The long-term impacts of Invest 92-L are unknown, but there is a ridge of high pressure over the middle of the Atlantic, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. This pressure will carry Invest 92-L to the west.

Most weather models have Invest 92-L strengthening and then turning to the north.

If it continues to develop into a depression and into a tropical storm, it would be the second named tropical storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The next name on the list is Bret.

What is an Invest system?

An invest system is short for "investigative system" or "area of interest". The invest tag is reserved for areas of disturbed weather being monitored for potential tropical development. Once the National Hurricane Center ear-marks an investigative area, spaghetti forecast models are applied to the situation, helping to forecast future tracking.

Invests are identified by numbers ranging from 90-99, the letter "L" is attached if the system resides in the North Atlantic.