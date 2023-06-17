Orlando weather: Strong, severe storms to bring gusty winds, heavy rain to Central Florida

Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Today is a Storm Alert Day for Central Florida as we expect numerous showers and storms with an increased risk of severe weather for our entire area.

Periods of rain are expected beginning this morning with a few stronger storms possible through this afternoon. Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado threat are the main risks. We also could see localized flooding in areas that see multiple rounds of heavy rain.

BEACHES

Storm chances will rise by late in the morning across our beaches. Numerous storms are expected into the early afternoon. We could see a lull in activity later in the day, but for the most part it won't be the best beach day. Highs will warm to near 90 before rain rolls in.

THEME PARKS

Periods of rain are expected today with heavy rain at times. If you plan on heading to the parks, it may be a difficult day to stay dry. Watch out for severe warnings into this afternoon. We'll see a high near 90.

Central Florida Father's Day Forecast

More rain is likely on Father's Day with scattered showers and storms again in the morning and into the afternoon. Some storms could be severe.

Some areas could receive a total of four inches of rain by the end of the weekend. Rain chances are expected to continue into next week with more showers and storms each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center and the FOX 35 Storm Team are monitoring a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa. The NHC said this system is producing disorganized showers and storms.

It has a 70% chance to become a tropical depression over the next seven days, which could happen next week.