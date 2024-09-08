Invest 91L in Gulf of Mexico expected to become tropical depression

Millions of people living along the Texas Gulf Coast are being urged to monitor the progress of Invest 91L churning in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This week, as we enter the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the system is "likely" to develop into at least a tropical depression, if not Tropical Storm Francine.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated the tropical disturbance as Invest 91L on Saturday, which allows the agency to run additional computer models to calculate potential storm development and its track.

What's next for Invest 91L?

The NHC said precipitation and thunderstorm activity have continued to increase, and Invest 91L is likely to form into a tropical depression within the next few days as the system moves to the northwest and then north near or along the Gulf Coast of Mexico and Texas through the middle of the week ahead.

"Interests along the western and northwestern Gulf Coast should closely monitor the progress of this system," the NHC said.

In addition, the NHC said Tropical Storm Watches could be required for portions of the western Gulf Coast later Sunday or Sunday night.

As of Sunday morning, Invest 91L has a high chance of developing in the next few days.

Invest 92L slowly gaining traction in Central Atlantic

A trough of low pressure barely clinging to tropical relevance in the Central Atlantic has perked back up again, at least according to the long-range development odds given by the NHC.

The NHC said showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 92L over the central tropical Atlantic continue to show signs of gradual organization.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of Invest 92L, and a tropical depression could form. At the same time, the system spins over the central Atlantic through the beginning of the new workweek and then generally moves west through the rest of the week.

The NHC is giving Invest 92L a medium chance of developing.

Third area to watch in Eastern Atlantic

A third area to watch is now posted in the eastern Atlantic with a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said.

According to the NHC, this tropical disturbance is expected to move very little over the next few days until it potentially interacts with a tropical disturbance that is forecast to move off the western coast of Africa early this week.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for further development, and a tropical depression could form in the middle or latter part of the week.

The NHC is giving this tropical disturbance a medium chance of developing over the next week.

