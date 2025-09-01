I-95 southbound lanes partially reopened in Ormond Beach after crash with overturned trailer, FHP

The Brief Two southbound lanes of I-95 near Ormond Beach have reopened after a crash involving a semi-tractor and a Ford F-150 pulling a camper trailer, with only the inside lane still blocked. One person was taken to AdventHealth Daytona, and the crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.



Two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Ormond Beach have reopened, with only the inside lane still blocked, following a crash involving a semi-tractor and a Ford F-150 pulling a camper trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:38 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 270. Troopers said the pickup and trailer overturned onto their side after the collision, initially shutting down all southbound lanes.

One person was transported to AdventHealth Daytona, FHP said.

Traffic cameras showed heavy backups in the area overnight, though traffic was moving again after lanes reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Live Orlando traffic map: Closures, crashes, detours, traffic cameras