SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew members depart for launchpad in signature Teslas

History will be made on Wednesday as the world's first all-civilian crew is getting ready to launch into orbit.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by Jared Isaacman who’s bankrolling the entire trip. He’s taking two sweepstakes winners, Chris Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor, with him on the three-day, around-the-world trip, along with a health care worker who survived childhood cancer, Hayley Arceneaux.

Set to launch Wednesday night from Kennedy Space Center, the two men and two women will soar 100 miles (160 kilometers) higher than the space station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles (575 kilometers), just above the current position of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Inspiration4 crew members to the crowd as they prepare to leave for their flight on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon at launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on September 15, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Family and friends hold a sign for Hayley Arceneaux, a physician’s assistant at St. Jude and part of the Inspiration4 civilian crew, ahead of the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) Inspiration4 mission in Merritt Island, Florida, U.S., on Expand

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc., arrives ahead of the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission in Merritt Island, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. A SpaceX rocket is set Expand

Hayley Arceneaux, a physicians assistant at St. Jude and part of the Inspiration4 civilian crew, ahead of the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) Inspiration4 mission in Merritt Island, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. A SpaceX Expand

Jared Isaacman, founder of Shift4 Payments Inc. and part of the Inspiration4 civilian crew, departs in a Tesla vehicle ahead of the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) Inspiration4 mission in Merritt Island, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sep Expand

US billionaire businessman and pilot Jared Isaacman waves during the Inspiration4 crew send off at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021. - SpaceX is preparing to send the first all-civilian crew into Earth orbit on the evenin Expand

US billionaire businessman and pilot Jared Isaacman stands with his family during the Inspiration4 crew send off at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on September 15, 2021. - SpaceX is preparing to send the first all-civilian crew into Earth or Expand

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Inspiration4 crew member Jared Isaacman waves to the crowd as he and Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski prepare to leave for their flight on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon at launch Expand

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Inspiration4 crew member Jared Isaacman kisses his wife Monica as he and Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski prepare to leave for their flight on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon at lau Expand

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Inspiration4 crew member Sian Proctor waves to the crowd as she and Jared Isaacman (R), Chris Sembroski (2nd L) and Hayley Arceneaux prepare to leave for their flight on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Drag Expand

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 15: A Falcon 9 rocket and a Crew Dragon capsule stand ready to launch at pad 39A at NASAâs Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida on September 15, 2021. SpaceX is scheduled to launch the first completely pr Expand

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.