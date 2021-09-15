PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Images capture historic SpaceX Inspiration4 launch

A recycled Falcon 9 rocket soared from the same Kennedy Space Center pad used by the company's three previous astronaut flights for NASA.

SpaceX's first private flight blasted off Wednesday night with two contest winners, a health care worker, and their rich sponsor

Leading the flight is Jared Isaacman, 38, who made his fortune with a payment-processing company he started in his teens.

Joining Isaacman on the trip dubbed Inspiration4 is Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a childhood cancer survivor who works as a physician assistant where she was treated -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Isaacman has pledged $100 million out of his own pocket to the hospital and is seeking another $100 million in donations.

Also along for the ride: sweepstakes winners Chris Sembroski, 42, a data engineer in Everett, Washington, and Sian Proctor, 51, a community college educator in Tempe, Arizona.

The Inspiration4 crew will spend three days in orbit with a return to Earth scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

SpaceX's next private trip, early next year, will see a retired NASA astronaut escorting three wealthy businessmen to the space station for a weeklong visit.

