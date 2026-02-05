Meet Aunt Elaine: The heart of Disney World's 50’s Prime Time Café at Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World celebrated career milestones for several of its cast members at Disney's iconic Magic Kingdom. Those celebrating 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 years with Disney were given the red carpet treatment and an exclusive night with VIP access to the park.

More than 6,000 cast members – how Disney refers to its employees – were recognized during the event. Among those, Elaine West Grimes, better known as "Aunt Elaine."

Who is Aunt Elaine? A Disney icon at Disney World's 50s Prime Time Cafe

Elaine West Grimes is celebrating more than 50 years of creating unforgettable moments at Walt Disney World. She started back in 1975, when Magic Kingdom was the only park on property. She was here with her family for spring break when she saw Disney was having a job fair.



"They were having a job fair, and they went to the park, and I said I'm going to go check this out, and I had an interview and everything, and I got hired, and I didn't go back to New Jersey, I stayed here," said Grimes.



Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos provided by Disney of Elaine West Grimes. (Walt Disney World)



Elaine began at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and made her way to 50’s Prime Time Café in 1998, where she’s proudly known as Aunt Elaine. If you’ve never been, the restaurant inside Hollywood Studios feels like a kitchen straight out of the 1950s, where servers stay in character.



"My character is your favorite aunt, and I used to babysit when you were little. You know, don't you remember me? And they say no, and I say, well, you won't forget me when you leave," said Grimes.

Meet Elaine's Fan Club: 'I have a wonderful life'

Grimes is so popular that people come to 50’s Prime Time Café just to see her. Some people have come back as they mark milestones of their own, like birthdays and anniversaries.

"I just had a couple come back a week ago that I waited on them on their honeymoon 23 years ago, and they came back. They've been back several times," said Grimes.

Fans even created a Facebook page dedicated to their magical moments with Aunt Elaine and posted their pictures with her. Grimes says it’s so special to see how much love she’s received from guests over the years – her goal every day is to give guests a memorable day.

"I have a wonderful life, and just to be able to make magic for other people, it's good," said Grimes. "I'm very fortunate that I have the opportunity to work with people who have a little bit of that, wanting to make a difference."