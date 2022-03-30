Innocent person shot during shootout between 2 cars, Orlando police say

Orlando police are investigating after an innocent person was shot during a shootout between two cars.

Officers responded and found a person with a gunshot wound on Central Ave. and Court Ave. Witnesses reportedly told officers that people from two vehicles were shooting at each other.

The victim was not involved in the incident, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. A suspect has not yet been identified.

