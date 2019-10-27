Injured owl found in Lake George State Forest near Bunnell

article

An injured owl was found at Lake George State Forest on Sunday.

Bunnell district personnel were working in the area when they came across a Great Horned Owl that appeared to be hurt.

Officials say Ahopha Wildlife Rescue, Inc. was called in to rescue the owln.

They say once the owl is rehabed, they'll be able to release the animal back into Lake George State Forest.

Bunnell officials say they affectionately named the owl Hootie, saying they hope to see him flying free soon.