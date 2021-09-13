Infant among 56 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Orange County, officials say

An infant in Orange County has passed away from COVID-19, county officials announced on Monday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other county leaders held a COVID-19 briefing on Monday morning.

Mayor Demings confirmed that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county continues to decline. It is now at 13.31 percent.

"That’s still high but down from 20 or 21 percent we saw not that long ago," he said. Mayor Demings continued to push that residents get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Raul Pino spoke after the Mayor and outlined the increased COVID-19 death count for Orange County.

56 more deaths were reported since the last county briefing. Deaths are counted on the day they occur, not the day they are reported, and can take up to two weeks or more to be reflected in the data. With the said, Dr. Pino explained that one of those deaths was from May, ten from July, one from September, and the rest from August.

He also said that the age range for the deaths was from 0 to 95-years-old, meaning that someone younger than one year died from COVID-19. He did not provide any other details on the death.

County officials also confirmed on Monday that 71 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

