'She's just incredible': Starving, stray dog recovering at Florida shelter after being rescued from death bed

A starving, stray dog was next in line to be euthanized, but local volunteers saved her life.

Loretta couldn’t walk because she was so skinny and had a severe skin infection. Six weeks later, she’s healthy thanks to the local nonprofit Furever Home Animal Rescue in Titusville.

The two-year-old Bully breed was just skin and bones when she came into the volunteer-run shelter in Titusville. The team saved her from a kill shelter in a different county.

She had lost 80% of her fur from a skin infection. Rescuers also thought she’d have to lose her legs because they weren't working, but she turned a corner, gaining 20 pounds.

"She is happy, full of life, wants to give kisses all the time. She’s just incredible. I mean, you couldn’t ask for a dog that is any sweeter than what Loretta is," said Dawn Lafferty, the vice president for the local rescue.

Rescuers also said she’s great with kids.

Volunteers are asking people to adopt and not to shop this Christmas. They see a lot of owner surrenders after the holidays because people buy animals and don’t realize the long term commitment they are.

If you're interested in seeing one of the 180 animals up for adoption at the shelter, click HERE.