Florida animal shelter's longest resident adopted after almost 300 days: 'The first day of forever'

After almost 300 days, the longest resident at an animal shelter in Florida has finally found his fur-ever home!

Gibson, a 4-year-old Lab mix, was adopted earlier this month after a nearly 300-day stay at the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare, the agency announced on Facebook last week.

"They say that 11/11 is a lucky day, and for Gibson, that couldn't have been more true. Gibson had been staying with us for almost 300 days, waiting very patiently to go home to his forever family," the animal shelter said. "Finally, on November 11th, Gibson's wish for a family came true."

Photo: Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Gibson was adopted on Nov. 11 by the Wingard family. Gibson's new mom shared an update about the pup's first day at his new home.

"Hi! We adopted Gibson today (11/11) and I just had to send y'all a couple pictures of him. He's adjusting VERY well, has eaten and drank, and is now tuckered out beside me on the couch snoring away. He has had no potty accidents and took a real long walk around our neighborhood. He's such a sweet boy, and I am forever thankful to y'all for trusting us with him. Today is the first day of forever with this angel baby."